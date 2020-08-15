Charlotte Tilbury unveils her new jewel lips line

Charlotte Tilbury unveils her new jewel lips line

In Irish fashion news, British eponymous makeup and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury has just launched a new Jewel Lips line.

The collection which comes in her brand’s cult favourite Pillow Talk and Walk of No Shame shades.

According to Charlotte Tilbury the product has up to 7 hours staying power which contains a mix of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and diamond powder.

To coincide with the launch of the Jewel Lip line, the Tilbury has also launched their new Jewel Pots line which feature the same 2 shades.

Back in 2012, the infamous British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury debuted her own skin care and beauty brand at Selfridges in London

Incredibly, this became the retailer’s biggest-ever beauty launch for turnover with stores like Harrods and Harvey Nichols following suit in stocking her high-quality makeup collections.

In 2015, Charlotte Tilbury opened her flagship store in Covent Garden London. Today her brand is recognised globally in countries including the US, Ireland and right across Europe and the Middle East.

According to Tilbury, the inspiration for this new line represents jewels on the red carpet The cream eyeshadow creates a wet-look effect on eyelids which gives a multi-dimensional glow. The eyeshadow also contain macadamia oil, argan oil, vitamin E and pearl pigments.

In a media statement, the 47-year old makeup Queen said the inspiration for the new pieces came from the red carpet glamour of jewels and the universally flattering effect of my most iconic celebrity-loved shades, Pillow Talk and Walk of No Shame.

“Just as my celebrity clients will complete their red carpet look with a show-stopping cascade of diamonds and rubies, I wanted to bottle the exquisite light-play of jewels to give your eyes and lips the most dazzling clarity of colour that catches the light to make them look smoother, brighter and more mesmerising.”

Pieces from the Charlotte Tilbury new lip line and Jewel pot collection are available to purchase at selected stores and on-line at charlottetilbury.com.

Charlotte Tilbury unveils her new jewel lips line