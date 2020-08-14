Job cuts announced by Arnotts and Brown Thomas

Job cuts announced by Arnotts and Brown Thomas

In Irish fashion news, two of Ireland’s leading fashion retail outlets, Arnotts and Brown Thomas have announced they are to shed over 150 jobs.

In what is seen as a dark day for Irish fashion retail, the infamous Irish fashion stores are looking to cull 150 jobs due to the impact of COVID-19.

Brown Thomas who have been trading in Dublin for the past 172 years are being forced to reduce their employment numbers because of falls in sales due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a similar story for Arnotts who have been one of Ireland’s leading high street stores for the past 177 years who are also looking to cut back on staff numbers.

Brown Thomas was founded back in 1846

Both companies are part of the Selfridges Group which are owned by Canadian billionaire Galen Weston. Together both Arnotts and Brown Thomas employ over 4000 staff across all their stores in Ireland

In a media statement released by the company it said they currently in consultation with their staff and would initially be seeking voluntary redundancies.

As part of the negotiation process, the company is exploring possible “flexible options” for staff, including shorter working weeks, career breaks and early retirement.

Managing Director, Donald McDonald said “The retail industry is being severely impacted by unprecedented circumstances related to Covid-19 and Brown Thomas Arnotts is no exception,”

Arnotts was founded back in 1843

“Like many others, we are feeling the effects with sales expected to be significantly down, making 2020 the toughest year we have experienced in recent times.

“And as we face continued uncertainty, with retail unlikely to return to normal for the foreseeable future, it is clear that we need to take a series of steps to ensure our cost base is sustainable, consistent with the level of business we realistically expect, and to ensure our resources are aligned with the current and anticipated requirements of the business.”

McDonald is hoping that their proposed cost-cutting measures will help protect both businesses who need to alter the way they operate in the future.

With more people now turning to on-line shopping for fashion as the alternative way to shop for clothing and accessories, Arnotts and Brown Thomas hope their new measures will protect further job losses in the future.

Job cuts announced by Arnotts and Brown Thomas