Lauren Conrad launches her own beauty collection

In Irish fashion news, US TV personality Lauren Conrad has launched her own environmentally friendly beauty range.

The 34-year old fashion designer unveiled her beauty range this week announcing that all products in her collection are both environmentally friendly, as well as being ethically sourced.

Lauren is infamous for her role playing herself in the popular TV series The Hills. It followed her daily life as well as that of her friends Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port.

The Californian beauty has also donned the front pages of some of the best fashion magazines known today including Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire.

Taking to social media this week, Lauren told her Instagram followers that she is really excited about her new @laurenconradbeauty collection.

She wrote “I’m very excited to announce @laurenconradbeauty! This collection has been years in the making, and now I can FINALLY share it with everyone! @laurenconradbeauty products are clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and vegan—and the first collection is available today at LaurenConradBeauty.com.”

According to Lauren’s official brand website, her company is committed to creating beautiful products that are clean, environmentally-friendly, ethically-sourced, and vegan.

They want users of her collection to actually feel good about beauty products they are using as part of their beauty routine.

Lauren Conrad Beauty produces vegan and ethically-sourced products that are both gentle for your skin as well as being environmentally friendly.

She is also committed to evolving her products to ensure they offer the cleanest, most eco-friendly ingredients and materials as research and technology in this field advances.

Lauren’s collection includes a liquid highlighter, lip and cheek tint as well as liquid eyeliner, lipstick and lip gloss.

All of her products are PETA-approved as well as being ethically sourced.

Their composition is formulated without the use of parabens, synthetic fragrances, or other harmful ingredients. You can view and purchase items from Lauren’s beauty collection at https://laurenconradbeauty.com.

