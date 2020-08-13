All you need to know before you get eyelash extensions

Lash extensions have gained massive popularity in recent years and are great for getting extra length and volume.

But what exactly are eyelash extensions? Simply put, there are synthetic hairs that are applied to your natural lashes and give volume and length. Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we tell you everything you need to know about extensions and how to make them last.

How Are They Applied?

You are going to want to put aside some time for this as an extension could take one or two hours. But this depends on the final look you are going for.

However, there is a silver lining. You get to sit down with your eyes closed and relax for most of it. during the application process, synthetic fibres are applied one at a time using a special-formulated, semi-permanent glue. These fibres, typically 80 to 140 per eye, go directly into the existing hair at the base of your eyelash. Not your skin as some people think.

How Long Do They Last?

We get it. you just spend money and time getting a new set of luscious lash extensions and wonder how long you’ll have them. well, they will start to shed with your natural lash growth cycle. This is typically every six to eight weeks.

And they could start to look a little funky as they won’t all fall out at the same time. In which case, you can get refills ever two to three weeks. However, for best results, we recommend getting a new set every 30 days.

Maintenance

When rocking your new extensions, you’ll just have to adjust your makeup routine and skincare.

First, you need to keep your eyelashes dry for at least 24 hours after application. Secondly, remember to only use oil-free makeup products and removers. Keep your hands off your new lashes. The worst thing you can do is rub at your eyes. This can lead to immediate damage.

Another no-no? Eyelash curlers. And if you are going to use mascara – but you shouldn’t need to – make sure it’s one specifically formulated for lash extensions. It should be a water-based mascara and oil-free formula. Using any kind of oil will dissolve the adhesive used to keep your extension attached.

How Are They Removed?

The extensions should naturally come off on their own with your own lashes’ cycle. However, if they don’t, resist the urge to pull them off. They will only damage your natural lashes.

Instead, head back to your technician and have them removed professionally. Your stylist has the tools to do it safely and properly with no damage. The whole process should take less than 30 minutes.

