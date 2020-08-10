How to style your satin skirt for summer 2020

If you have spent anytime on Instagram this summer – and chances are you most certainly have thanks to lockdown – you’ll know that satin skirts are all the rage.

And it’s no wonder. A satin skirt is trendy, versatile and is the perfect way to make a statement with minimal effort.

Here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we show you our styling tips on how you style your satin skirt this summer.

Choose One That Goes With Your Body Shape

When choosing clothes to wear, it’s best to work with your body shape. Especially when it comes to skirts. For hourglass or pear body shapes, look for a straight cut skirt. If you have a rectangular or apple body shape, try an A-line one.

And if you want to emphasise your curves, try a skirt with a bold animal print.

Take It From Day To Night

For a laid back and casual look to rock during the day, wear your skirt with a cotton tee and trainers. To take you from working from home to social distancing drinks, swap your tee with an off the shoulder top and heels.

How To Handle Summer Heat

Satin is a tricky fabric to pull off. And it’s easy to see why. It sticks to your body and doesn’t seem to absorb moisture easily.

So, with that in mind, here are some tips to help you beat that summer heat. If – and this is Ireland so we stress if – you know there is a heatwave coming or hot days ahead, avoid your satin skirt. This will help you feel less sweaty.

A satin skirt can become easily stained especially with lighter colours. To counteract this, choose one with a cotton under skirt to absorb moisture. Or you can get a detachable one. Before buying your satin skirt, make sure it comes in a flowy and light fabric. This will make it more comfortable to wear.

