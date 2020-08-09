How to wear men’s 70s fashion trends

How to wear men’s 70s fashion trends

It can be fun to look back over decades and pick out timeless trends to wear again and again. Apart from the 70s, which is usually remembered with cringe and disgust. Flared, male perms, chest hair carpet that looked like chest hair. And vice versa. It was a decade of bad taste.

However, the decade that style forgot has been getting a long overdue crack at redemption. Here at Men’s Fashion Ireland, we show you how to wear the top trends of the 70s in a stylish way.

Corduroy

If there is a fabric that just screams 70s menswear fashion, it is corduroy. This plush, feel-good fabric can be worn as a statement in suits and casual pieces.

For those of you who are feeling a little shy fashion-wise, dark shades are a good starting point. If you want to wear corduroy in a less obvious way, wear some corduroy trousers in place of chinos or jeans. Throw on a shirt or tee and you are good to go.

Now, for formalwear, corduroy can be tricky to pull off. Accompany your suit with a more relaxed shirt, like a grandad collar or roll neck sweater.

Silk Shirts

Without getting too Boogie Nights about it, menswear has been embracing the silk shirt again.

Dressing up and standing out from the crowd has become cool again. And that means people want to experiment with different styles and fabrics. So, your silk shirt can be worn with slim-fit trousers with little chance of you looking like Tom Selleck. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, if that’s the vibe you’re going for.

And it should go without saying. When wearing a bold silk shirt, let it do the talking. In other words, keep the rest of your outfit simple. We mean black trousers, along with dark coats and jackets. But you can jazz it up with your shoes. Think tan or brown Chelsea boots.

Velvet

Velvet was one fabric that didn’t just have a good run in the 70s but managed to muscle it way into the 80s as well. However, we understand it’s not for everyone.

So, why not start small. We are not saying you need to deck yourself out in head-to-toe velvet. A formal velvet blazer is a good way to stand out during party season. Fashionably adventurous guys can still wear a velvet top if they want. Velvet t-shirts and bomber jackets are great options as they don’t cause trouble when paired with the usually wardrobe staples, such as denim jeans.

Roll Neck Knits

This trend has seen a resurgence in popularity for years now. A fine or medium gauge roll neck works well to contrast to a heavily patterned or textured suit. However, if you want to fully commit to the 1970s, pair a roll neck with some high-waisted trousers.

Wide Leg Trousers

Before you get nervous, we are not talking about flared trousers here.

Wide-legged trousers may seem intimidating, but they can be really simple to style. A simple crew-neck sweater or pair of trainers and you’re ready to walk out the door. Or if you want something a bit more adventurous, give your outfit some 70s appeal with a roll neck jumper, a Sherpa-lined denim jacket and low-top sneakers.