Alicia Keys and e.l.f collaborate for new beauty venture

In Irish fashion news, American music artist, Alicia Keys has teamed up with e.l.f for her new beauty and lifestyle project.

The 39-year old singer is expected to include a variety of different dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products.

For the past nine months, the New Yorker has been working hand in hand with the Californian based cosmetic company in developing new beauty products that are kind to the body and planet.

Chatting to online fashion mag, WWD.COM, e.l.f.’s CEO, Tarang Amin confirmed the partnership saying it is something her company had want to do for a long with the singer.

Alicia Keys has sold over 22 million albums in the states alone

Tarang said “What really appealed to us is she’s much more than a celebrity, she (Alicia) is someone of real substance who goes between being a 15-time Grammy Award winner and artist, Alicia also has a New York Times bestseller in her book, ‘More Myself’. This was really a great marriage between what she stands for and wants to accomplish in beauty and wellness and what we stand for.” Alicia’s brand is set to focus on “inclusivity, empowerment, wellness as well as self-care”.

Keys who is a classically-trained pianist, began writing and composing songs at the early age of 12. Three years later she signed her first record deal with Columbia Records at the age of 15. The mother of 2 has already sold over 42 million albums worldwide.

Alicia is also responsible for co-founding “Keep a Child Alive” for which she is their global ambassador. The not-for-profit charity helps to provide vital medicine, orphan care, and social support to families with HIV and AIDS across Africa and India.

Alicia’s new venture with e.l.f cosmetics will see her take up a shareholding role in the project. Back in 2016, Keys launched her feel good campaign, encouraging women of all ages to go makeup free.

