Selena Gomez reveals launch date for Rare Beauty collection

In Irish fashion news, American singer, Selena Gomez has announced she will launch her long awaited beauty collection next month. The 28-year old Texan has set the 3rd of September as the launch date for her new Rare Beauty Makeup Collection.

Taking to social media, the talented singer told her 185 million Instagram followers that her beauty collection will drop next month.

Selena revealed to her fans that she is really excited that @RareBeauty will launch on the 3rd September. Pieces from her collection will be available to purchase at 3rd only at French beauty chain, Sephora and at RareBeauty.com.

The UNICEF ambassador went on to explain that she had so much fun creating the collection and can’t wait for people to be able to see it for themselves.

And in another post shared to the brand’s Instagram account, the 28-year-old singer opened up on the empowering message behind her line.

Gomez also shared a video which is targeted at empowering women of all ages. In the post Selena said : “I live in a time where it’s all about face. It’s all about makeup. It’s all about how you look in a lot of ways and that can be exciting and fun but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous.

“So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy. It’s not something that you need. And I felt like that’s kind of who I am. I am very authentic. I’m very real with my fans. Any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are can just feel beautiful exactly how they are.”

The multi-million selling recording artist is hoping that pieces from her new beauty collection will inspire people and help them with their own imperfections.

With 2 years in the making, the 48 piece collection will include a range of various shades of foundations and concealers to suit individual skin tones.

Her Rare Beauty collection will be available to buy online at rarebeauty.com from the 3rd September 2020.

