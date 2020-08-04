New Madelaine Petsch x Fabletics collection

In Irish fashion news, American on-line fashion sportswear for women company, Fabletics and Madelaine Petsch have unveiled their new collection.

The 25-year old Riverdale actress has teamed up with Fabletics for her new limited-edition capsule collection focused on activewear.

Madelaine’s new limited edition collection includes 9 different outfits with sizes starting at XXS.

The new capsule takes inspiration for Madelaine’s own favourite fashion styles which includes a combination of contouring leggings and sports bras under the Fabletics brand.

In a media statement released by the American actress, she said this is a project that she has been working on for the past 12 months.

Madelaine’s own key eye for attention to detail ensures pieces from her new collection can be worn inside the gym or included as daily fashion wear.

“As someone who loves fashion and practically lives in activewear between traveling, heading to set, and actually working out, I wanted to fuse high-performance, comfortable workout gear with the latest runway trends,” Madeline said in her statement.

The size-inclusive collection includes a selection of shorts, leggings and joggers that come in universally flattering fabrics that are breathable. Madelaine Petsch x Fabletics collection are available up to plus sizes.

Madelaine’s bras include asymmetric necklines and alluring cut-outs with feminine ruffles. Her jackets and tunics are built with pockets and adjustable features.

Petsch is infamous for her portrayal of Cheryl Blossom in the global US TV series, Riverdale which premiered back in 2017. As well as staring in a TV commercial for Coco Cola back in 2014, she has gone on to produce her own ladies sunglasses range with Privé Revaux.

As an advocate for promoting animal rights, the TV star is a big supporter of PETA. Fans of the Riverdale star can purchase pieces from hr new collection at www fabletics.com

