Simple ways to determine your own body shape

Simple ways to determine your own body shape

As we live in a world full of fashion trends, it can be hard to know what looks good on us. Especially if we do not know our body shape.

Women’s body shapes are typically divided into 6 main categories. Each shape has its own features. In Teenage fashion Ireland, we show you how to consider your body shape when choosing what to wear and how it flatters your body.

How To Know Your Body Type

To determine your body shape, you need to grab a tape measure and stand in front of a mirror wearing tight clothing. Try to take note of your shoulders, chest, waist and hips and how they look in relation to each other.

Get your tape measure and your phone for taking notes.

Measure your breast area – wrap the tape around your chest.

This is optional, but you can take note of your shoulder width.

Next, measure your waist and then your hips.

Lastly, number the measurements from largest to smallest.

If the difference is between 1cm to 2cm, it’s considered equal.

Pear Shape

If your hips are bigger than your chest and shoulders, you are known as a pear shape. Typically, you have small shoulders, a thin waist and big hips.

Apple Shape

If your waist is bigger than your shoulders and chest, you are considered to have an apple body shape. You will typically have broad shoulders, a wider waist and a wide bottom.

Hourglass

This is the body shape that most people strive to have on social media. You know, the ones who photoshop themselves with a tiny waist and big hips? The hourglass body shape is shoulders and hips of similar size with a slim waist.

If your shoulder and hips are equal or between 1cm to 2cm, with a small waist, you have an hourglass body shape.

Inverted Triangle

Think of the opposite of a pear shape. That is an inverted triangle body shape. This is where your chest is bigger than your waist and hips.

Rectangle

When it comes to a rectangular body shape, most of your measurements should be fairly close. The waist may not be very defined and there may not be many curves.

Triangle

People who have a triangle body shape typically have wider hips than their shoulders, chest and waist. For example, if your hips are 100cm and waist is 86 and chest is 81, this is a triangle body shape.

Simple ways to determine your own body shape