DIY homemade natural face masks to try at home

Whether you are female or male, all of us stride towards beautiful looking skin. It’s what defines the way we look to others. However, people have different skin types that react to certain foods and treatments in different ways.

We have put together some simple home remedies to allow you to produce safe and non-chemical based face masks. All are natural that are kind to your skin.

The avocado hydrating mask

This wonderful moisturising mask is ideal for skin that is pressed and stressed from outdoor activities. Simple mash up the avocado into a paste and add yogurt and honey. Now apply this fix to the facial area and let it sit for between 15-20 minutes. To create a more intensive dosage of hydration, simply add a tablespoon of virgin olive oil to the mix. This helps to soften and smooth your skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

Single tablespoon of organic yogurt

1 tablespoon of organic honey (contains less sugar)

Optional is a tablespoon of virgin olive oil.

The egg white face mask

Things like the protein found in egg white is fab for oily type skins because it helps to tighten skin pores and kill acne-causing bacteria.

Blend or whisk it with a 2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed vitamin rich orange juice. Add a half teaspoon of turmeric herb which helps to lighten properties to balance your skin tone. Mix and apply to your face and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Wash off using lukewarm water.

Ingredients

2 egg whites

Single tablespoon of organic yogurt

1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed orange juice

½ a tablespoon of turmeric powder

The honey mask to calm your skin

This is a really nice experience for anyone wanting to make a homemade face mask. Take your 2 tablespoons of organic honey and warm them up in a microwave or saucer for approximately 15 seconds until it softens. (always be careful never to apply hot liquid to the skin)

Add a ½ spoon of cinnamon and a fresh wedge of lemon into a bowl. The cinnamon will help to reduce any redness or inflammation while soaking up any excessive oils.

The acid in the lemon helps to minimise any dark spotting while exfoliating your skin. Softy massage the mix onto the face (do nor scrub) and let it sit for between 25-30 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of organic honey

½ of a fresh lemon.

½ a teaspoon of cinnamon

The brown sugar exfoliating scrub mask

This is another simple beauty treatment to try in the comfort of your own home. Mix 2 tablespoons of brown sugar which helps to whack any dead skin with 2 tablespoons of organic coconut oil which will massage the skin.

Mix them together and apply to the face area in a circular motion using your fingers. Let it sit for 20 minutes and wash off using lukewarm water.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of organic coconut oil

The milk mask to fight blemishing

This treatment is a soothing experience for the face. Take 2 tablespoons of organic honey and mix with 2 teaspoons of milk and 2 tablespoons of natural nutmeg.

This is good to treat skin that is prone to acne. The honey helps to eliminate bacteria that may see off future breakouts. The nutmeg is an exfoliating tool that is kind to sensitive skin. Mix together and apply to the skin using your fingers. Let it stand for 20 minutes while rinsing off with lukewarm water. Apply a chemical free moisturiser to dry surface of skin afterwards.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of organic honey

1 tablespoons of natural nutmeg

2 tablespoons of milk

It is always important to advise any skin expert before apply any type of application to your skin. Always seek an adults permission and supervision when formulating any of the above remedies.

