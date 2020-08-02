Ways to stop your strapless bra from slipping

Everyone who wears a bra knows what we are talking about here. The awkward moment when you feel your bra slipping out of place and try to discreetly adjust it without anyone seeing you.

Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland, we show you ways to save yourself from any embarrassment with our tips to prevent your strapless bra from slipping.

Buy A High Quality Strapless Bra

The fabric and quality of the bra you wear is one of the biggest factors when it comes to slipping. In other words, it’s worth investing in a bra that is great quality.

But first, there is a question that you must ask yourself. Are you wearing the right bra size? Wearing a strapless bra that is the right size for you will help to prevent it from slipping.

Look For One With Rubber Bands

You may be one of those people who feel like rubber bands will not make any different to your strapless bra. And we are here to tell you that you are wrong.

You have a higher chance of the rubber sticking to your skin – therefore holding your bra in place – than if you wear a normal strapless bra with cotton lining.

Go For A Strapless Corset

The beauty when it comes to wearing a corset is that it provides extra support. You can get one that covers your entire torso or just your rib cage. Once the corset is in place, it should feel snug but not too tight. As a result, you don’t have to worry about it slipping or you adjusting it.

Sew An Old Bra To Your Dress

Okay, so this is probably the oldest trick in the book, but it is timeless for a reason. Simply, sew the front of your bra – the boundaries of your pad – to the inner part of your dress.

Just make sure that the back of you dress covers the back of the bra. And there you have it. you can dance until your heart’s content without worrying about your bra.

Use Tape

If you don’t want to risk ruining your dress with your sewing skills, you can attach your bra to your dress with some adhesive tape. Stick the tape to your skin, attach the bra to it to hold it in place.

Worried about irritating your skin? Don’t be. There is tape available that is safe to use on your skin and won’t cause redness or irritation.

