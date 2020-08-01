Fashionable ways to style ladies white shirts

A white shirt is a wardrobe staple for many people. It’s classic and a piece you cannot live without. But it runs the risk of getting boring quickly. Particularly if you don’t know how to style it. So, here at Teenage Fashion Ireland, we’ve put some outfit ideas together to help keep your style fresh.

Jeans

Okay. We know what you’re probably thinking. A white shirt with jeans? How is that unique? But here us out. You don’t need to stick to your usual skinny jeans for this one.

Thanks to modern trends, more relaxed styles are becoming popular. So have fun by wearing a boyfriend jean. Or give your look a bohemian vibe with flared jeans.

Or you can grab a needling and thread and get creative with some embroidery. Just because jeans and a white shirt sounds classic doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

High Waisted Pants

High waisted pants are considered one of the best pieces to pair with your white shirt. For a chic look, wear your shirt with trousers in a neutral colour and that are cuffed at the bottom. Slap on a pair of heels and off you go.

For a seriously cute summer look, wear bright blue coloured trousers with a crisp white shirt and finish your look off with a black and white purse. To add some edge to your outfit, throw on some chunky jewellery, like a chain or earrings.

Skirt

Skirts are one of the most versatile pieces to have in your wardrobe. They are cute, flirty and look great on everyone. Whether it’s A-line, flared, straight or patterned, you will always look fabulous in a skirt.

So, why not pair it with a white shirt? This pairing works for anytime of the year, no matter the occasion. You can wear your white shirt with a pencil skirt for work. Or with a floral maxi option for the summertime. And we all know you can never go wrong with a satin skirt.

