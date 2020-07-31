Michael Kors to go digital at New York Fashion Week 2020

Michael Kors to go digital at New York Fashion Week 2020

In Irish fashion news, American fashion design house, Michael Kors will go digital at this year’s New York Fashion Week 2020.

After months speculation of will he, won’t he show at this year’s fashion show, Kors has confirmed that that he will now be taking part in the show this October.

Previously, the 60-year old fashion design said he won’t be showing up this year, but the New York native has had a change of heart.

Michael Kors will personally show off his new spring 2021 collection to the media on the 14th October. A day later the luxury fashion designer will unveil a multi-layered digital experience that will be broadcast to the general public.

The first ever New York Fashion Week took place in 1943

In a media statement released by the Michael Kors fashion house, they said “It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world,” “To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority.”

In recent years, Michael Kors has been pressing for change in the fashion calendar. As one of the major fashion labels on show every year at New York Fashion Week, he now plans to streamline his collections which will now include his spring and fall line that will be released twice a year.

Other big fashion label brands that are ever presence at the NYFW have confirmed that they will not be taking part on the love show sessions this year.

Names like Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs and even CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Tom Ford will have dropped plans for live runway shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is rocking America at present.

New York Fashion Week has been shorted this year and will run over a three-day period. The good news for fashion fans is that the majority of all the big fashion labels still expect to stage their own virtual presentations and shows at the event.

Michael Kors to go digital at New York Fashion Week 2020