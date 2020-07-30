Primark roll out re-loved collection boxes in UK

In sustainable fashion news, Irish fashion retailer, Primark have just introduced their nationwide recycling initiative across Britain.

The system is designed to encourage people to donate their preloved clothing and accessories that saves them heading towards landfill.

Primark is subsidiary of the British food processing and retail company ABF is owned by Penneys, in Dublin Ireland. The beauty about this scheme is you don’t even have to be Primark customer to avail of the scheme.

Their ‘Re-loved’ collection boxes are available across 190 of their UK stores. People with unwanted clothing like dresses, shoes or handbags can simply drop their preloved items at their collection points.

Primark have teamed up with Yellow Octopus who are recycling specialists. Operating across 21 counties, their no landfill policy ensures that none of their recycled clothing or accessories ends up in the ground.

To date Yellow Octopus have saved over 1 million items from reaching landfill sites. Their recycling scheme ensures that most clothes can be recycled for further use with the rest used as fillers used in toy or mattress production.

As a signatory of the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan, Primark’s new in-store recycling scheme for clothes presents people with more options when recycling their unwanted clothing. The process is simple, bring them to any of the 190 Primark stores dotted around the UK.

All profits from this sustainable fashion scheme goes directly to Primark’s global charity partner, UNICEF. This money is used to educate and support vulnerable children in various counties around the world.

In a media release from Primark’s, Ethical Trade and Environmental Sustainability Director, Katharine Stewart, she said “We know people don’t always find it easy to recycle their clothes, textiles and shoes.

We are also aware that people have had big clear-outs during lockdown. Now is the perfect time to be launching our in-store recycling programme, making it convenient for customers to give a second life to items from their wardrobe that they no longer need.”

“”This will reduce waste going to landfill and help our customers to help the environment. With the profits going to UNICEF’s important childhood education programmes we are also supporting our global charity partner in their work.”

