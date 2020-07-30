How to inject grey into men’s casual summer fashion

Some think that grey should be confined to colour shades of autumn or winter. It’s dull look can be less appealing to any fashion look during the summer months.

However, this can’t be further than the truth. Grey is that that colour that is an all year rounder that can make any guys fashion look appear fab day or night. It’s all about styling when wearing any tones of grey. From dressing up for that special occasion to dress down days, grey can be enjoyed.

We take a look at a few simple ways to style grey during the summer months. From pairing grey men’s jeans to fabulous gentlemen’s trousers, grey is great summer styling.

The casual chinos and grey shirt look

Grey is a great tone with blend with chinos during the simmer. In fact, it’s rather dapper fashion dress for any fella. Pair your short sleeve shirt with a fitted pair of navy, khaki or olive men’s chinos and low top canvass shoes. No socks required for this fashion look guys. It’s smart and casual finish is great for that relaxed day or evening fashion finish.

The casual men’s white jeans and grey shirt combo

White is always a great colour in men’s fashion while the sun shines. The only thing to be careful with when wearing any type of white is spillage or stains that can damage the look of any assemble.

Fusing a crisp dark grey tone short sleeve shirt with men’s skinny jeans is a fab summer silhouette. Their neutral hues allow for some colourful footwear finish. Red canvass boating shoes offers something different you’re a fantastic men’s summer look.

The grey chino and shirt effect

This is a simple look to pull off for any men’s grey summer styling. The only thing to remember here is to ensure your look is fitted. Pair your short sleeve plain shirt with a darker shade of chinos.

Contrasting is key to achieving this great finish. Ensure the top shade is darker that below the belt. Complete this look with a clean pair of white sneakers. It’s a great summer look with a contemporary spin.

The blue jeans and grey shirt combo

This relaxed summer assemble is trendy styling for men’s who want to look with it. Pair a long sleeve loose fit shirt with arms turned up at elbow over a white tee. Complete the look with a pair of dark denim men’s jeans. Turn-ups are a great choice and finish with a pair of men’s trainers.

Grey plaid shirt and grey chinos

This is a hip way for any true male fashionista to rock their look this summer. Fuse a loose fit men’s plaid shirt over a plain white tee and add a cropped pair of grey chinos.

Opt for a lighter shade of grey check to the shirt with white shading to blend with your tee. Complete the look with all white canvass shoes.

Grey floral and white dress pants look

This is cute styling for a more casual dress me up occasion. Floral fashion doesn’t always have to be light and loud. It can be easily toned down during the summer resulting in a stylish finish and can work in different ways.

Option one is to fuse a fitted floral grey shirt with a pair of white cropped pants. Option 2 is to pair a light grey shirt with a floral men’s blazer and white pants.

These two looks offer different finishes. The key here is to contrast the grey tones from the shirt and jacket. Complete the look with a grey pair of men’s decorative loafers.

