Rachael Wang unveils new swimwear collection

In Irish fashion news, one of America’s leading stylists, Rachael Wang has just launched her own swimwear capsule. As an early champion of ethical and sustainable fashion, the New York designer has teamed with Los Angeles based sustainable swimwear brand Ookioh.

The Rachael Wang x Ookioh capsule is manufactured in LA. This ensures that all staff working on the manufacturing process are paid properly and treated fairly in the correct working environment.

The partnership is also seen as a perfect fit for both Wang and Ookioh’s own commitment to sustainable fashion. 10% of all net proceeds from the sale of Wang’s collection goes towards environmental group, Green Girl Leah who advocates for both the protection of people and the planet.

Ookioh are already a swimsuit favourite of the stars. Celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as Hailey Bieber have all been spotted donning pieces from the American fashion house.

The capsule itself is cleverly constructed using recycled nylon and recycled plastic bottles. This sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion range includes fully recyclable packaging with both the labels and internal packaging being 100% compostable.

Pieces from The Rachael Wang x Ookioh capsule are available in white, black and green.. Size wise, all swimwear pieces from the collection start at XS and run up to XXL.

Both Wang and Ookioh also catered for racial equality as part of their promotional campaign which included both white and people of colour in all photo shoots wearing this fab new swimwear capsule.

Both Wang and Ookioh are fully committed to the eco-friendly and sustainable production of fashion which has a major impact on the environment. Already Ookioh have set targets on being 100% plastic free by the year 2022.

Stylist, Wang Rachael is also a strong advocator of ethical fashion and was heavily involved in supporting this at her time with working with Style.com and Allure.

