4 great ways to create the perfect bandana

What’s not to love about the bandana look? It’s a fashion piece that has allowing people of all ages to make a true fashion statement for years. Choosing the right colours, pattern and design is key for getting the right bandana look for the summer. Here are a few simple ways to style your bandana for the months ahead.

The wide bandana headband

This is a firm favourite for women of all ages and so easy to do. With a little patience and time, you can create an alluring headband look with your bandana

Lay your material on a flat surface like a table or bench into a diamond Fold the bottom half of the diamond up into a large triangular shape. Now take the top corner of the triangle and fold it downwards until it meets the base. This creates a wide pentagon. Now fold the pentagon shape into a half-length. Your scarf should look like a long rectangular band. Repeat the process of folding the strip in half until the is roughly about 1.5 inches For those who prefer to wear your hair down. Make your knot under your hair.

The thin top tie bandana look

This has a real urban look about it and is a trendy way to wear your bandana this summer. It is more or less the same procedure as the wide headband bandana.

Instead you are going to place the centre of the band on the top of the head. You will be tying it at the base of the neck. Place the centre of the band at the nape of the neck and complete by tying the tails of the bandana into a straight knot on the top of your head.

The hippie bandana finish

This is oh so 60’s and perfect for any young woman looking to experience the swinging sixties look. The hippie bandana is worn like a crown. It’s bohemian look is an on-trend fashion look for this summer.

Like when creating the wide bandana look follow the same procedure but place the middle of the bandana to your forehead.

Get the 2 ends of the bandana and toe at the centre back of your head. For the best finish, ensure your hair is underneath the material. Make this as wide as you wish, depending on the look you are trying to create.

Wear your bandana 90’s style.

For those of you trying to create the fashion looks of the noughties (90’s) here is another classic way to style your bandana this summer.

Start by laying your material out on a flat surface on the diagonal. Now fold it in half to create a large triangle. Tilt your head forward and place the middle of the base of the triangle against the top of the forehead. Get the 2 ends of the triangle and wrap them to the back of your head. Now tie them together in a knot at the nape of your neck. Ensure that the rear corner of your bandana is sitting on top of your hair and pointing at the knot in the back. For those of you with long hair, tie the knot beneath opposed to over the top.

