Jack Wills unveil their first kids fashion range

In Irish fashion news, fashion retailer , Jack Wills have unveiled their first ever kids clothing collection. The British fashion company have teamed up BMG (Brand Machine Group) to produce under license their first children’s clothing range.

The agreement between both parties allows for Brand Machine Group to take on the responsibility of designing, manufacturing, distribution and marketing for the new Jack Wills clothing and accessories.

The new fashion line will cater for boys and girls up to the age of 16 years old. The new children’s fashion line for Jack Wills will include a variety of their own branded gear. This will include a selection of tee, sweaters and outerwear and accessories.

Jack Wills was bought by Newcastle FC and Fraser Group owner, Mike Ashley back in 2019. His group paid just under €14 million euro to acquire Jack Wills. With a number of their stores been forced to close because of poor sales and COVID-19,

Jack Wills hope this new move into childrenswear will help the company capture some market share in the lucrative children’s clothing sector.

In 2011, Jack Wills was valued at a whopping €160 million euro. However, due to a decline in high street shopping with more people shopping on-line, this has a huge know on affect for the British retailer that first started trading in 1999.

In a media statement released by Jack Wills about the new arrangement with BMG, they stated that they are delighted to be working with Brand Machine as their new childrenswear license partner.

The company see the value in the partnership which is an important step for the future of Jack Wills. They are hoping it will their brand placement in children’s clothing both at home and across the world.

CEO for BMG, Boo Jalil said he is excited to be a part of a British heritage-inspired brand that brings Jack Wills into our portfolio of established brands. As a company who have expertise in childrenswear, we share a vision with Jack Wills in continuing to deliver quality products.

