Lana Condor appointed new face of Neutrogena

In Irish fashion news, Canadian actress, Lana Condor has been named as the new face of Neutrogena. The 23-year old beauty has been snapped up by the American skin and beauty brand to represent their brand.

Condor who played the part of Jubilee in the superhero film X-Men Apocalypse is also credited for her portrayal of Lara Jean Covey in the hit films “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Lana credits her decision to take up her ambassador role with Neutrogena due to being inspired by fellow American actress Kerry Washington who also represented the skin brand specialist.

Talking about her new appointment with Neutrogena, Condor says she is a big fan of the “Django” actress and claims to be obsessed with her work.

Chatting to on-line fashion and beauty platform, wwd.com, she told them “Every word Kerry says is weighted and she has an amazing, passionate point of view.”

Condor has also revealed that she too is passionate about skincare and is hoping encourage her fans to wear sun protection to keep their skin safe from the sun.

She said “I’m a huge advocate for sunscreen. My mom used to tan and now she has sun damage,. I’m excited to share with people why they need to wear SPF — if they don’t listen to their parents, maybe they’ll listen to me.”

As a fan of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist Sunscreen SPF 55, Condor explains this is her “go to’ sun protection right now. She believes it caters for all of her own sunscreen needs to keep her protected from harmful UV rays.

Lana Therese Condor was born in Vietnam and later moved to the states after being adopted. The talented actress is seen as one of the rising stars in TV and film . She joins a host of other famous names to represent the Neutrogena brand that include Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Garner.

