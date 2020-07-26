5 lingerie trends every woman should try at least once

There is never not a right time to wear lingerie. Whether you want to feel sexy for yourself or dress up for someone else, lingerie is beautiful and empowering.

In Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you the top trends in women’s lingerie of 2020 that every woman should try at least once.

Garters

Garters have always been sexy and popular and are not leaving women’s wardrobes anytime soon. This year they are more interesting and a statement piece for your lingerie set.

Sheer

And we are talking ultra-sheer. In the words of Ned Flanders, it’s like you’re wearing nothing at all. While sheer lingerie is still going strong, the lace prints are getting cuter and cuter. This year is all about the details that look almost tattoo like on your skin.

Bodysuits

Okay, so this is not exactly a new trend. Especially in lingerie. However, bodysuits have become a sexier addition to your wardrobe in recent years. There are two types of lace bodysuits.

One of them is great when spending the night in with your partner. And the others can be doubled up as a top on a night out. Whatever one you choose to wear; you are guaranteed to look and feel sexy.

Belt or Harnesses

Why not spice things up with your lingerie by adding a belt or harness? If you like undergarments that are a little playful, this is definitely a trend you should try out. And don’t miss out on trying a leather harness, too. This year, you will find stores and online brands filled with harnesses, belt details and a creative take on garters.

Dark Floral Prints

It’s no secret that florals and lingerie are a match made in heaven. And that is because it adds the perfect touch of femininity to your look. This year, dark florals are one of the biggest trends in lingerie. Expect to see them everywhere, from your bodysuits, to matching sets to even garters.

