Tips to help you restore your naturally curly hair

Tips to help you restore your naturally curly hair

So, you’ve decided to embrace your naturally curly hair, wavy hair or whatever pattern you have. You look up hair tips online and have been trying to follow the Curly Girl Method.

But sometimes, your hair pattern goes missing. As someone with 2c/3a hair, my waves go from curly and bouncy to dull and shapeless. And this can last for weeks or months. Depending how long it takes me to find out what my hair is telling me.

At Makeup and Beauty Ireland, I will show you some tips I’ve learned that helped me bring my own curls back to life.

Deep Condition

Wavy, curly and coily hair can be more prone to dryness which often leads to frizz. And it’s this frizz that contributes to your loss of hair pattern.

To combat this, get yourself a deep conditioning treatment. Apply to damp hair until fully saturated and leave in your hair for about 30 minutes. You can pop a damp hair wrap in the microwave to heat it up, then pop on top of the treatment.

This heat can help the product infuse deeper into your hair. Using a deep conditioner once a week can be another part of your self-care routine.

Try A Protein Treatment

If you use heat, permanent dye or bleach on your hair, chances are it’s damaged. If you are feeling your hair is looking a little lacklustre lately, try a protein treatment. These products work by temporarily filling in the gaps in your hair caused by damage.

And it goes without saying that you should probably try to step back from heating tools, bleach or dyeing your hair.

Diffuse

Sometimes you can let your hair dry naturally and have beautiful looking curls. But sometimes, your curls will only form when you use a diffuser.

If you are new to the Curly Girl Method, try diffusing your hair when it’s 50% dry. it can take a few tries to get it right. And sometimes, you can even get the dreaded frizz halo. But it takes a bit of trial and error to find out what’s best for your hair.

Scrunch

Wavy or curly hair can be easily weighed down by water or products that are too thick. So, it’s important to counteract this by scrunching your hair products into your hair using an upward motion.

Not only will this help your hair to form clumps, but it will prevent that crunchy hair look. An important tip to remember when scrunching? Be gentle and don’t pull your curls apart. If you do, you can create a frizzy mess.

Get A Trim

If you have tried all these tips and your curls still aren’t bouncing back, it’s time for a haircut. And we don’t mean a dusting. But an actual trim or possible reshaping.

Protein and deep conditioning can only repair your hair temporarily. A more long-term solution is to cut away the split ends and damage and look after your new growth.

If you have wavy/curly hair, keeping it long can wear it down. So depending on your curl pattern, many people with wavy hair find that short hair equals curlier strands.

Tips to help you restore your naturally curly hair