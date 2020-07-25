Tips to help you DIY your own wedding makeup

If you had to pick a moment when you want your makeup to look flawless, it’s your wedding day. It should be dewy, but not shiny. Natural, but not naked. For obvious reasons your makeup should be sweat proof, waterproof and camera-proof.

So, with all that said, it’s no surprise that many people choose to get their makeup done by a professional. But that doesn’t mean you cannot give it a go yourself.

If you are handy with an eyeshadow palette and want to save some money, here at Makeup and Beauty Tips Ireland we show you some tips to help you DIY your wedding makeup.

Start With Your Skin

There is only so much glow that your makeup can give your skin. If you really want long lasting makeup, you need to start with skin prep.

Make sure to get your day and night skincare routines down long before your big day. Get regular facials. They ensure that your skin is balanced, hydrated and clear.

Especially if you are getting married in the wintertime. There is nothing worse than dry, flaky skin in your pics. On your day, prep the skin with a hydrating mist, then follow with a good moisturiser.

Practise

Avoid unnecessary stresses on your wedding day by practising your makeup beforehand. The best time to do a trial run is just before you take your makeup off in the evenings. This way, there is no pressure to look perfect.

To give yourself a confidence boost, head to a makeup counter and get advice from a makeup artist. There’s also plenty of inspiration on YouTube.

Avoid These Mistakes

If – Heaven forbid – you do find a spot brewing under your skin, LEAVE IT ALONE. Resist the urge to pick at it. not only will you leave your skin red and irritated, but a wet spot is harder to cover than a dry one.

And, while we always recommend you wear sunscreen every day, you may want to skip it on your wedding.

Foundations that contain SPF reflect light from your camera, which can give you a ghostly appearance. No matter how much fake tan you put on. What’s more, a high SPF foundation will oxidise, thus changing the colour of your makeup throughout the day.

Choosing a foundation with no SPF or SPF 15 can prevent this. And, it’s a good idea to make sure your moisturiser doesn’t contain SPF too.

Another thing to look out for? Glossy lips. We know that they look beautiful but high shine lips on a windy day is a bad combo. It’ll get in your hair and on the groom. And no matter what formula you use, gloss never lasts long.

Stick To Timeless Shades

We are here for brides who want to go bold on their wedding day. Feel like slathering glitter all over your face? Go for it. Want to wear a bold pink lip? You do you.

However, if you want something that is more timeless and less risky, stick with bronze, champagne, gold and soft grey tones. All of these shades will compliment many skin tones. But if you are worried about looking washed out, wear warm tones. We are talking antique gold and pretty peaches.

Use Waterproof Mascara

Even if you think you are not going to cry, it’s best to play it safe by using waterproof mascara. However, if you do have a non-waterproof product you simply must use, here’s a trick.

First apply it to your lashes to create volume and definition. Then, seal everything in by going over your lashes with some waterproof mascara. This will ensure there are no smudges for your big day.

