How to style your striped trousers differently every time

We can all agree that striped trousers are gorgeous and a must have for summer. However, most people find them hard to wear. they can find stripes intimidating and therefore, shy away from them.

But we are here to tell you that you can wear your stripes with pride. They are practical, stylish, flattering on all body types. And they are definitely a chic choice.

Here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we show how you can wear striped trousers in different ways.

Stripes On Stripes

Yes, you can wear stripes on stripes. And the beauty of it is they don’t even need to match each other. They can be different shapes, sizes or even colours.

Denim Cropped Top

Got yourself a pair of striped denim trousers? Go denim on denim. Pair a denim cropped top with your trousers for a great beach look.

Graphic Tee

Mixing two fashion trends is easy to pull off. And it’s never something that you should feel intimidated by. Wear your favourite graphic tee with some striped trousers and make your outfit pop with some brightly coloured heels.

Add Some Colour

One of the best ways to wear your striped trousers is to pair them with a bright and colourful top. For a nautical look, get yourself a red jersey tank top and wear it with blue and white striped trousers. Slap on a pair of sunnies and you’ve got a super cute summer look.

Wear A Basic White One

Wearing a white top with your striped trousers is the easiest way to show them off. If you are unsure of how to style stripes, let them be the focal point of your outfit and keep the rest simple.

And nothing is simpler than a basic white top. And this could be any white top. A silk white blouse paired with striped trousers can look professional for work. Or you could wear a white t-shirt for a casual ensemble.

Florals And Stripes

Who says you need to choose between wearing florals or stripes? The best things about fashion is that you can use it to show off your personality. You can use clothes and accessories to express yourself and have fun.

And this year is all about print mixing. So, get yourself a funky floral top and pair it with some black and white striped trousers. this is a winning combination that is sure to turn heads for all the right reasons.

