Tips on how to dress when you are pregnant

Your pregnant! Congratulations. Now you’re trying to figure out how to deal with your wardrobe for the next 9 months. And of course, maternity style is not a one-size-fits-all.

There are many different approaches and chances to break all the fashion rules you know. Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you 5 tips to help you learn how to look stylish while pregnant.

Shop Sparingly At First

Buy nothing for as long as possible. Try to wear what you have until the last moment. Then, buy things slowly. Your body changes so much each month so it can prove costly to buy a lot of maternity clothes at first. You don’t want to spend too much money on things that you may not look at once the baby is here.

Buy one or two pair of trousers and go up a size when needed. Also, get yourself some stretchy underwear. For clothes that you’ll likely wear for less than a year, look for sale websites or deals online.

And if you do want to treat yourself, invest in a designer bag that you will use for years but can also dress up your bump.

Make Sure Your Clothes Grow With You

When buying jeans, look for an elastic waist so that your clothes grow with you. You can wear them at the waist at the beginning of your pregnancy. Then, when your bump grows, let them sit under your belly. Look for a black pair so that they go with a nice blouse if you want to dress up your look.

Look At Your Own Wardrobe For Pregnancy Friendly Pieces

You’ll be surprised at how many clothes you can wear well into your pregnancy. Wear your skirts higher at your waist. Or belt a dress to give you the illusion of a waist.

What’s more? A trend you might never try can suddenly become your go-to. While you may have shied away from stripes in the past, they can be a great way to accentuate your bump.

Take Inspiration From Hollywood

The Hollywood trick for dressing stars when a pregnancy isn’t in their storyline can be used IRL. Hide your pregnancy when at work by wearing your blazer open. No one will be able to see you’re pregnant in profile.

It’s how they hide pregnant bellies on screen when the star is pregnant in real life.

Comfort Reigns Supreme

Especially when it comes to footwear. It’s best not to overthink or change your style when pregnant. Keep things sleek and simply change out your shoes. Swap your heels for sneakers or flats.

In addition to sporty footwear, embrace the athleisure trend. We are talking leggings. They are versatile and comfortable.

