What causes dry scalp and what is the best treatment

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is; itchy scalp is always a pain to deal with. But there are numerous ways to combat your dry scalp. You can try an oil treatment or just regularly old dandruff shampoo.

However, before you tackle a problem, you need to sort out what is causing it. is it dandruff? Are you overusing your shampoo? In Irish Makeup and Beauty Tips Ireland, we show you the causes of dry scalp and the best treatment for happy and healthy hair.

Dandruff

Sadly, dandruff is not curable. But the good news is that there are steps you can take to ease the itchiness.

Firstly, you can try using a dandruff shampoo. The product needs to have some contact time in order to work. So, apply the product to your affected area before heading to the shower and let it sit in your hair.

If dandruff shampoos are not your thing, give yourself a scalp treatment with some coconut oil. Or olive oil works too. Massage some into your scalp and let it sit for 30 minutes. Shampoo your hair as normal and you’re done. And with any treatment you do, you need to do it more than once to see results.

Hair Products And Styling Habits

If you don’t have dandruff – lucky you – your hair products or styling techniques could be to blame for those pesky white flakes.

Some gels, creams, balms and sprays can build up on your hair and form flakes, leading to itching.

A dry scalp could also be caused by how much – or how little – you shampoo your hair. Shampoo too often and you dry out your scalp. Shampoo too little and your natural oils will build up, making your head itchy.

Consider how much you shampoo your hair. Does your itchiness come from you stretching out your wash days? Either get a decent dry shampoo or hit the shower more frequently.

Eczema

This is a skin condition that causes a red, itchy rash to flare up all over your body. Even on your scalp. Fragrances can often be the culprit behind these flare-ups. So it’s best to look for shampoos and conditioners that are unscented.

If you do suspect that eczema is behind your dry scalp, book and appointment with a dermatologist. They can help to create a regimen that is the best for your budget and scalp.

Allergies

We don’t want to hear that our diet is causing our dry scalp. But this could well be the case. Some high carb foods can contribute to increased yeast production, which could result in flakes.

If you are prone to dandruff, try cutting back on the carbs. You could also take fish supplements as they are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. These are known to prevent dryness. Zinc, along with A, B and C vitamins can help to keep your skin hydrated. And don’t forget your water. It really does help.

