The North Face unveil t-shirt made from recycled plastic

In Irish sustainable fashion news, American fashion and outdoor company, The North Face have unveiled a new sustainable T-shirt.

The respected recreational outdoor brand specialises in producing fashion clothing, footwear as well as outdoor equipment

Their new limited-edition T-shirt is constructed using Bottle Source that has been made from 18,000 kilograms of plastic bottles, gathered from streams in the European Alps.

The company which was founded back in 1966 in California, are engaging in different ways to produce more eco-friendly sustainable products.

Their limited-edition Recover Tees are designed to raise awareness of the incredible amounts of plastic rubbish that visitors leave behind them when visiting destinations around the Alps.

The North Face have partnered with American charity, The Summit Foundation that supports and provides eco-friendly initiatives and solutions to tacking waste.

The idea behind this scheme is to try and protect wild places to ensure that the mountain region in the Alps remains clean and a great place to explore.

The new North Face sustainable unisex collection comes in both a short and long sleeve design finish. The shirt itself us available in an array of colour choices that include pink, blue or green as well as a classic white design. Each t-shirt includes a single The North Face Logo to the left breast

This move by the American company is unique to the fact they have actually gathered plastics from one region to facilitate the manufacturing of shirts that are made from recycled plastic.

The good news is that for every t-shirt sold, The North Face will commit to pay €1 which they will donate directly to the Summit Foundation.

This fab looking limited edition and eco-friendly t-shirt can be purchased on-line from The North Face website and at other selected fashion retailers. The Recover long sleeve version of the t-shirt costs €45 and available to buy now.

