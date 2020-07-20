Marks & Spencer Ireland staff not affected by planned job cuts

In Irish fashion news, employees at Ireland’s much loved Marks & Spencer stores will be spared from any jobs losses which has just been announced by the British fashion retailer.

The infamous brand that operates over 15 stores in the Republic of Ireland are expected to cut over 950 jobs in stores in the UK. This news will is seen as yet another hammer blow to the fashion high street in the UK which has been badly affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With consumers now moving across to on-line shopping as their preferred way of shopping for fashion, other retailers are expected to follow suit and reduce their employee numbers in the months ahead.

In a media statement released today (20-07/2020) the company confirmed that there will be job losses across all sectors of the company. This will include the shedding of store management, property and head office jobs as part of their overhaul and restructuring plans.

Back in 2019, the British retailer closed down 54 of their stores across the United Kingdom as part of cost cutting measures.

Director of Retail, Operations and Property from Marks & Spencer, Sacha Berendji, confirmed that any job cuts are a reflection of how important their new measures are as part of their ‘Never the Same Again’ programme which expects to accelerate the transformation of the company which they hope will become a stronger, leaner and more resilient business.

Their planned 950 job losses will not affect any of their stores across the Republic of Ireland who operate their largest stores in Grafton Street and Mary Street, Dublin as well as Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin 15.

There are already calls for the Irish government to step in and help smaller fashion retailers in Ireland who not only have to compete with an increase in on-line shopping, but who are also struggling after the COVID-19 lockdown across Ireland.

