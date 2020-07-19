How to wear the top trends of summer 2020

How to wear the top trends of summer 2020

We can all agree on one thing. 2020 has been crazy, to put it mildly. And with people coming out of lockdown and everything opening back up again, it’s hard to believe that summer is here.

But because we’ve all been on lockdown for weeks, it’s fair to say our fashion skills may be rusty. With no office or work to get to, it’s been easy to just lounge around in our sweats or PJs. But now that we can venture outside again, we need to look our best.

In Ladies Fashion Ireland, we show you some trends that are dominating summer 2020.

Bras

Yes, you’ve read that right. Your bra is set to be a big trend this summer. So if you are anything like us and spent all of lockdown braless, you may need to hunt yours down.

Because we’ve all been stuck indoors for months, more people are dressing a little…risqué as lockdown lifts. SS20 is all about the brassiere. From exposed bandeaus to all over sequins, we will see you and your bra this season.

Puff Sleeves

Not a new trend by a long shot. Puff sleeves saw a baby revival last year. However, this dramatic trend is set to dominate the summer of 2020. Whether the swell is focused on your shoulder, all over your arm or starts at your wrist, we cannot get enough of this trend.

Wrapped Ankles

If you have been keeping on eye on street style trends in recent times, you’ll notice that many are tying their sandals strings around their trousers. and it is a trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. It looks like it will be lapped up this summer.

Drawstrings

The drawstring is by no means a new phenomenon. However, it was seen everywhere on the spring/summer 2020 runway. And whether it’s sitting on top of shorts or at the waist of jackets, it’s a trend we can get on board.

Metallic Leather

On coats, on trousers and even splashed all over bags, metallic hues – mainly silver – were everywhere on the SS20 runway. And because metallic can look a bit…dramatic, we suggest keeping the rest of your outfit simple.

Trench Coat

With the surprise of nobody, trench coats are all set to become popular again. But rather than the classic style we are all used to, the new styles have more feminine finishes. We are talking about pleats and prints. This helps to soften the androgynous style associated with the typical trench.

Sheer

If showing your bra is too much for you, why not experiment with fabrics of the sheer variety. That could mean layering a see-through top over a vest top or going all out with a sheer dress. Whichever one you choose, sheer clothing is great for playing around with proportions and textures.

Maximalist

Power prints are back in a very big way. Think giant florals, clashing hues and oversized polka dots and prints. They have been dominating the fashion scene for a while now. But seem to have been dialled up to 11. There’s no such thing as too much. So, with that in mind, go big and be brave.

How to wear the top trends of summer 2020