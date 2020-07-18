Rihanna set to unveil her first skincare line at Fentyskin.com

In Irish fashion news, pop mistress, Rihanna is set to expand her fashion and beauty collection to include skincare products that she will launch on Fentyskin.com at the end of the month.

This will see the Barbadian princess debut her eagerly anticipated skincare range which will be available on her new website.

The 32 year old beauty who has sold over 250 million records worldwide, will expand her Fenty fashion empire to include her own skincare ranges.

With an official announcement due early next week, Rihanna has already teased the news of her launch out on the Fentyskin.com website with the words “Fenty Skin, The new culture of skincare, coming 31st July 2020. “

Fans of the “Umbrella” star are encouraged to sign up to her newsletter to receive first hand news of new product news and future releases from her beauty range.

Earlier this year, Rihanna acknowledged that she was creating her own skincare brand and has already filed her trademark for Fenty Skin last year with the Patent and Trademark Office in the US.

This covers medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.

Her trademarks for non-medicated skin preparations include products named Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap and Hydra Vizor.

In 2015, the singer launched her first ever trainer with German sportswear company, Puma which managed to sell out in just 3 hours of its pre-sale launch

Her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand launched two years later in September 2017. It is recognised for its wide inclusivity across skin tones and gender.

Fenty is a creation of Rihanna which she founded back in 2017. As now part of the luxury fashion group LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) her Fenty label officially partnered with LVHM in 2019. Incidentally, Rihanna is the first woman of colour to be added as part of the LVMH group.

Fans of Rihanna will have to wait until Friday 31st July 2020 to check out items from her new skincare range that will be available to order at fentyskin.com

