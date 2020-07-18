How to create the best colour palette for your wardrobe

Creating a truly fashionable wardrobe is no easy feat. For most of us, trying to figure out which colours work best can be the most frustrating part.

You may love a certain shade, but it can look bland on you. Maybe you don’t even know which colours look good. Or you might be feeling adventurous and want to play around with your fashion. At Teenage Fashion Ireland we show you exactly where to start.

Think Of The Colours You Like Best

Making a colour palette for your wardrobe begins with thinking of the colours you like best. Find one hue that looks great on you and build around it.

If you love burgundy, add it to your wardrobe and build in other colours that work with it. Black looks sophisticated when put next to burgundy, so those two can be your base.

Also, it’s best to think of how these colours will translate into clothes. If you love yellow, how are you going to wear it? As a top? Pants? Or a statement dress? Maybe you prefer the shade as an accent, such as in your accessories.

Think Of Your Undertones

The first concern about adding colour to your wardrobe is choosing ones that work with your skin tone. So, the best way to determine your undertone is to look at the veins in your wrist.

If they look blue, you have a cool undertone. If they appear green, you are on the warm side. If you have purple veins, you are more neutral.

Warm undertones work best with reds, oranges and yellows. In other words, warm colours. Cooler undertones work better with cooler colours, like blue, purple or green. And if you are neutral, you can pretty much rock any colour.

However, this is more of a guideline than a rule. If you do have cool skin but want to wear a warm colour, go for it. And vice versa.

Categorise Colourful Garments

You could look super cute wearing a bright colour like fuchsia or green – but maybe wearing them together seems too wild. So break your clothes down into colours.

For example, make a ‘neutral’ category. This is where you’ll put your more muted colours including blacks, whites, and greys. Then, you’ll have your ‘bright’ hues such as pinks, purples, and reds. So, all you’ll need to do is pair neutral pieces with brighter ones and you’ve got a trendy outfit.

Look To Style Icons For Inspiration

Wherever you get your style inspiration, your favourite influencer will be wearing colours you like which they will wear on the social media posts. Why not screenshot their pics.

After scrolling through the snaps, see what colours come up most often. Create a mood board filled with different shades and clothes you like and look at it while you shop.

Style is whatever you make it. So be confident with your choices and the colours you choose to wear. if you feel insecure wearing yellow, don’t force yourself to wear it because it’s a trendy colour.

Colours that make you feel like a boss are a must in your wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to experiment and find ones you love to wear. it’s all about looking at your wardrobe in a different way.

