Victoria Beckham expanding her brand to America

In Irish fashion news, it looks like fashion designer, Victoria Beckham is set to expand her fashion and beauty brand state side.

The 46-year old fashion designer has recently has trademarked the name ‘Victoria Beckham’ as well ‘VB’ in America which will allow her to sell products directly into the US market under the protection of her trademark.

Victoria is no stranger to the states having lived in LA while her husband, David Beckham played with LA Galaxy between 2007 and 2012.

It is expected that both her health and lifestyle empire will receive a warm welcome by America’s who are found of British brands. The ex-Spice Girl is seen as one of the most lucrative fashion and beauty brands in the UK and are hoping it will have the same impact with luxury customers in the states.

The Beckham’s eponymous label was first launched back in September 2008. Throughout the following year’s Victoria introduced extra items to her luxury fashion collection which included ladies dresses, stylish handbags and accessories.

In recent months, the mum of four children has expanded her empire to include top end cosmetic and beauty products. Already she has successfully launched her Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser and Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum in partnership with skincare specialist Dr. Augustinus Bader

At the time, Professor Augustinus Bader said his approach to skincare is focused on trying to find innovative solutions for skin health, which can be measured by the scale of protection and care for the skin and are verified in clinical trials.

He sees his recent collaboration with Victoria and her team as a step in the same direction in creating an amazing new serum, which respects healthy skin physiology and protects the skin barrier function.

Their joint expertise based is based on scientific knowledge of what works best for the skin. Earlier this week, Victoria and David’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham (21) announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Nicola Peltz (25)

