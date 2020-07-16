Dior and UNESCO united to tutor young women

In Irish Fashion News, French fashion house, Dior have teamed up with UNESCO to mentor young females.

The French luxury house who are part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE will join together with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in helping educate girls in disadvantaged counties.

This is all part of UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition which takes in 100 female students from counties including Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Philippines, Ghana, Pakistan, Tanzania and Niger as part of their its Woman @ Dior programme.

UNESCO are an agency set up by The United which contributes to the building of peace, the eradication of poverty, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information.

In a media statement released by Maria Grazia Chiuri who is Dior’s creative director of women’s collections, the 56-year boss pointed out that education is a big thing for herself and all involved at the Dior fashion house.

She believes that education delivers freedom. Which is important when helping young girls develop their own self-confidence which allows them to become independent. The joint initiative between Dior and UNSECO is aimed at creating young confident and talented women for tomorrows world.

The program will see each of the 100 women chosen to take part in the project receive free mentoring from one of Dior’s own employee. This will be supported by a further 10 month educational program

Dior’s director of human resources, Emmanuelle Favre said: “Dior is no stranger to controversy when it comes to the role of fashion in female empowerment. We are proud to have been in the front row for some of the most pivotal moments in women’s history. As new waves of feminism continue to break, we are determined to make a difference.”

The Women @ Dior mentorship program which launched back in 2017 has already seen over 1,000 young women participate in this clever and responsible initiative.

