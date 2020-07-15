London Fashion Week 2020 gets September go ahead

London Fashion Week 2020 gets September go ahead

In Irish fashion news, there is finally some good news for fashion fans as dates have been confirmed for this year’s London Fashion Week 2002.

The BFC (British Fashion Council) have announce dates for this year’s fashion bonanza which was looking doubtful due to CVID-19.

This year’s event will be a mix of both digital and physical shows that will follow the UK guidelines of social distancing.

Stating from Friday 18th September through to the Tuesday 22nd, LFW will see men and women designers participate in “gender neutral showcase with a detailed schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

This event will be a combination of both the LFW digital platform and physical shows with exclusive multimedia content being available to both the consumer and trade audience.

This all comes with the news that Paris Fashion Week 2020 is still expected to go ahead this year as planned. They expect to run their spring/summer 2021 collections starting on the 28th September through to the 6th October 2020.

The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation have confirmed that they will abide by strict government guidelines and recommendations in place to deal with the coronavirus.

Over in Italy, their fashion trade body, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana have also confirmed that their spring/summer 2021 event is still due to take place which will incorporate digital events as a support to their physical shows.

Over the other side of the Atlantic in New York, the Council of Fashion Designers have confirmed that this year’s New York Fashion Week 2020 will, take place over a 2 day period.

These dates have been confirmed that the show will run between the 14th and 16 September 2020. However, there is also a proviso for a further date to be extended to the show if sufficient demand for an extension is required.

London Fashion Week 2020 gets September go ahead