Pat McGrath releases new dark skin mascara

In Irish fashion news, British make-up artist, Pat McGrath is set to unveil her new dark mascara today (14.07.2020) to add to her makeup and beauty collection.

Named as one of the most influential makeup artists in the world by Vogue Magazine, the award winning beauty expert will unveil her second mascara formula for sale today.

McGrath partnered with her with her close pal and recognised award winning fashion photographer, Steven Meisel for this venture. It is the second time they have collaborated for Pat’s makeup brand.

Pat first bounced onto the beauty scene back in the early 90’s where she worked alongside Edward Kobina Enninful at D Magazine who is now editor and chief at Vogue Magazine UK.

She later went on to work with Italian fashion house, Giorgio Armani on collection of new cosmetics, receiving the Pantene Pro-V Make-Up Artist Of The Year Award in both 2000 & 2001

In a media statement released by the talented 50-year old she said it was an honour and a privilege to introduce her new volumising Dark Star Mascara in an ad campaign which she put together with the help of American fashion photographer, Steven Meisel.

Pat said “With his fierce and disruptive aesthetic, his eye for fresh talent, and his prolific, unparalleled approach to beauty, Steven has the unique power of being able to both propel a new face out beyond the stratosphere as well as to reveal brilliant facets of absolute icons. His art reframes the present and transforms the future.”

McGrath’s new campaign includes the infamous Naomi Campbell, who joined Pat McGrath Labs team back in May. Liz Hurley’s son Damian Hurley appears in her new campaign alongside American actress Marisa Berenson, , Salomon Diaz, Leon Dame, Tess McMillan, and Hudson Kroenig. Irina Shayk and Matt Fall Diba

Berenson is also responsible for narrating all 5 promotional films that were created for the launch of Dark Star Mascara

The new Pat McGrath’s Dark Star Mascara goes on sale today and available at PatMcGrath.com

