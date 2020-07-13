Ways to style ladies straight leg jeans during summer

Ways to style ladies straight leg jeans during summer

All of us ladies love the jeans look right? They are the one dependable fashion staple we can trust all year round to make us look good. Whether dressed up or down, jeans are really one of our best friends.

When it comes to summer styling, anything from skinny jeans to ladies denim shorts are a goers.

However, for something more dressier like that is great daytime or evening wear, straight leg jeans are a fab choice. They add a bit of class to any look when styled correctly.

As well as being more comfortable and relaxed than tighter skinnies, straight leg jeans can look more chic when a simple jacket and heels are added.

It’s definitely worth having at least one pair of straight leg jeans in your wardrobe during the summer months. In Ladies Fashion New Ireland, we show you simple ways to dress your straight legs during the summer season.

The straight leg jeans and tee combo

Who doesn’t love donning their favourite tee when the sun is shining? It’s summer so tees are the perfect fashion staple for any gals wardrobe.

Bright colours can elevate your look in an instant. The straight leg jeans adds a bit more class to your finish. Neutral colours and yellows and reds are hot choices for tops this season.

When paired with your straight leg jeans and heels makes them perfect for those dates with the girls. Keep your accessories to a minimum thought. You can’t afford any clashes with your perfect shirt and jeans finish.

The straight leg jeans and blazer look

This is something you can combine with your jeans and tee look. It adds a bit of formality to your finish. Navy, white or light pastel shades are good choices for summer wear.

Fuse your white tee and straight leg jeans. Add kitten heels and your chic finish will set you up perfectly for any cool day to night fashion finish.

The straight leg jeans look for date night

This is an occasion where you want to look smart but not too overdressed. Bring on the straight leg jeans in a cropped fit. Combine this with a neutral ruffled shirt or blouse with your favourite heels.

Add something different to your look by donning a short faux leather jacket as extra layering. Keep any accessorising to a minimum with a single around the neck statement piece. This look is simple, stylish without making you look you have gone to too much trouble to stress for that date.

The straight leg jeans and sweater affect

Knowing how unpredictable Irish summers are, it’s always handy to have a sweater on call for when the temperatures fall. The good thing about straight leg jeans is most sweaters can fuse with them without much effort.

For that smart casual daytime look, add a colour block ladies sweater (pastel shades) with your jeans and white sneakers. For something more dressier (evening look) opt for a more fitted style sweater (neutral colour) and pair of sling back heels. Add a blazer or short cut jacket. It’s swish without exaggeration.

The straight leg jeans and boyfriend shirt finish

There is something about this look that is super sexy. Whether it’s the oversized shirt paired with stylish straight leg denim, it just looks so hot.

A nice crisp button-down white shirt fused with blue denim straight leg jeans looks so appealing. It’s relaxed look is swanky without the thrills of overbearing detail. Add a wide belt to your tucked in jeans and free flowing tail hanging from the rear. Pointy toed shoes and short cut suede jacket add a modern-day classy finish to your look.

The straight leg jeans Parisian look

When styled correctly, straight leg jeans can look as chic as any fitted trouser look. Ok, it’s a less formal finish but given it is summer who cares.

A short dress tweed like jacket in light pastel shades looks oh so Parisian when paired with a pair of straight leg cropped jeans. Add a pair of low style heels and neutral cross body bag and oh la la.

Ways to style ladies straight leg jeans during summer