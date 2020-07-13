Lady Gaga is the new face of Voce Viva fragrance

In Irish fashion news, American singer, Lady Gaga has been named as the new face Valentino’s Voce Viva perfume. The New Yorker actress will feature in ad campaigns for the Italian luxury fashion house this coming Autumn 2020.

In a media statement released on Gaga’s appointment, Creative Director for Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli explained that that to them, Lady Gaga represents freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart.

He believes her involvement in their campaign helps to raise the symbolic power of their project to the highest level. Piccioli said” She (Lady Gaga) is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in.”

The idea behind the new scent was designed by Valentino beauty team at L’Oréal. The new fragrance is designed to touch everyone’s heart and inspire others to live their dreams.

This partnership between Valentino and Lady Gaga is part of the 34-year old’s singer’s mantra to help young people feel beautiful without the need to be perfect in any particular type of physical shape.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (AKA) Lady Gaga set up her “Born The Way Foundation” back in 2012. Her non-profit organisation focuses on youth empowerment.

Known for her sometime zany fashion attire, Lady Gaga insisted that anyone has the ability to be a beautiful person without complying to conventional beauty standards.

The ‘A Star is Born” actress credits her own fame through hard work opposed to depending on her looks. She advocates that everyone has the ability to achieve their dreams if they work hard enough and believe in what they want to achieve. Gaga believes talent is more important than looks

The new Voce Viva fragrance from Valentino is will drop this coming August and be available to buy online and at selected retail stores.

