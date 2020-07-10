Why fast fashion seems to be spiralling out of control

Why fast fashion seems to be spiralling out of control

There is no doubt that this has been a turbulent week for on-line fashion retailer, Boohoo. The Manchester fashion house have been “accused” of engaging the services of companies “allegedly” using slave work forces to produce their fashion items.

However, it’s seems unfair to direct all the blame onto them given the practices of other retailers who have for years been also taking advantage of the demand for fast fashion.

This week saw German retailer Lidl unveil their own pair of unisex sneakers priced at a €12.99. Other fashion retailers such as Missguided in the past have released a £1 bikini along with Lidl’s £5.99 jeans.

Boohoo are not the only fashion retailer to be called out on providing fast fashion to consumers who also produce clothing from synthetic, fossil-fuelled fabrics, using low-cost labour and sending unsold inventory to landfill.

This all begs the question, is this the fault of the fashion houses or the consumer for buying into cheap fashion items? All the signs are there that Boohoo are being penalised for their success while other fast fashion retailers avoid attention about their own practices.

The simple maths to solving this problem are, if an item like a pair of shoes is being sold in the region of €15, what are the cost bases behind the sourcing material, manufacturing, transport and profit on sale of this item?

These figures don’t add up and someone is being short changed somewhere. This is usually at source where unsustainable material that cannot be used for recycling is used in the production of fashion goods.

Lots of these items use harmful chemicals that can damage the environment. To add to this, people producing the goods in foreign countries are being used as slave labour receiving minimal pay for unacceptable hours of work.

Is it now time that instead of criticising fast fashion producers for supplying “cheap fashion” because of consumer demand, that the public take responsibility themselves and only buy fashion goods that are ethically sourced and produced using sustainable fashion material?

Are consumers willing to pay extra for sustainable fashion items that are ethically produced that are kind to all people involved in their production?

Lots of questions to be asked here and unless our attitude towards the fast fashion industry changes, then it is time for us all to be quiet and put up with consumer demands supplied by companies involved in the fast fashion industry.

Why fast fashion seems to be spiralling out of control