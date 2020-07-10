Simple ways you can avoid pimples to the skin

Simple ways you can avoid pimples to the skin

Most of us have suffered from some type of skin blemishes in our lifetime. Whether in our teens to grown up life, pimples, whiteheads or blackheads can strike at any time.

However, the good news is there are ways we can control what affects our skin by taking very simple steps. When it comes to acne, Dermatologists have identified four major contributors that can lead to acne.

1. When the skin starts producing too much oil, which clogs the pores of our skin

2. Our dead skin cells build up which causes the same effect

3. When bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes produces in the pores

4. Any type of inflammation of the skin can cause redness the skin surface.

All qualified dermatologists are able to identify the causes of acne to your skin. However, in most cases it’s down to each individual to look after their own skin and take measures to prevent acne breakouts. Here at makeup and beauty tips Ireland, we show you a a few things each of us can do to work towards having better skin.

Make sure to wash your face at least 3 times a day

Acne isn’t really the result of a dirty face. However, it is important to keep your face clean and remove any dirt or excess build-up of oil from the skin surface.

Mild cleansers are the best choice applied along with lukewarm water. If you skin is really dry, try applying an oil-free moisturiser after washing which will prevent any dryness to the skin. Remember that over-washing your face can cause dryness to the skin. Over-washing your face may cause the skin to become dry, which can provoke your pimples.

Don’t scrub apply with TLC

By rubbing your face harshly with rough scrubs or pads can irritate your skin. This can lead to unexpected breakouts of pimples. Its recommended that you apply a soft cleanser using clean hands for the best results.

Clean hair please

The whole idea here is to keep any excess oil away from your face, This can sometime travel to the facial area from your hair. Clean hair that is washed regularly may prevent acne from developing, especially close to your hairline.

Gels and other harsh hair products can also clog your pores if they reach the face.

Don’t pick at your pimples

Yes they can sometime be annoying to look at but by picking spots normally leads to inflammation and scarring. If the temptation becomes too much, use a topical treatment instead. The results may not be instant but will help over time.

Topical treatments

A visit to your local pharmacy may also help with your acne problem Things like over-the-counter treatments, such as creams or serums, can reduce breakouts.

Common problem areas usually appear around the nose, chin and forehead. Non-subscription treatments that contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide are helpful. OK, these may not be as affective proscribed treatments, but may help to prevent mild acne and also reduce outbreaks

Watch what you eat

Although doctors are uncertain of the link between foods and acne, some research groups indicate certain foods can trigger acne in certain people.

Foods with a high glycemic index may increase the risk of developing acne. Problematic foods that have high concentrations of sugar and carbohydrates like cakes, pastries and sweets should be avoided. Products like skimmed milk may also lead to risks of developing acne.

Apply sunscreen

As most of us know, too much sun contact can damage our skin. Sunburn leads to overproduction of oils in our skin that make any form of acne worse.

Always use oil-free sunscreen as a form of skin protection. Factor 15 + will help to prevent sunburns and exacerbate acne.

Shun oil based skincare products

Any skincare product that contain oil may clog your skin pores. Products like these are aimed at skin that is more mature or dry providing extra oil to the surface. Look out for items labelled “non-comedogenic.” These are products that do not contain oil.

Avoid excessive exfoliation

The exfoliation process is where you remove dead skin cells from your skin. Although this can help improve acne, like anything, too much of it can make things worse.

This happens when you remove natural oils from your skin. It causes your body to produce more oil to compensate for the loss when removed. This can clog you pores and lead to pimples to the face.

Exercise helps

Did you know that being stressed can cause inflammation of the skin? This is where skin can also be vulnerable. By exercising and taking time out to relaxed and destress can help improve your skin. Long walks in the fresh air are the best way to destress your body.

Clean facial care tools is important

This goes without saying. Make sure your makeup and any facial sponges and brushes are kept clean at all times. Washing them with soapy water helps to prevent any unwanted build-up of bacteria. This is unhelpful and can cause pimples to the skin. Just be careful and replace regularly.

Consult with a dermatologist

For any skin problems it is always important to consult with a qualified dermatologist before trying any home remedies. They are best trained to help you deal with any acne or pimple problems you may be experiencing. Take care and love your skin but remember that beauty is skin deep.

Simple ways you can avoid pimples to the skin