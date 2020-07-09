Tommy Hilfiger announce People’s Place program

In Irish fashion news, American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger have just unveiled a new initiative which they hope will provide for more people from minority backgrounds to work in the world of fashion.

The US designer has committed to investing $5 million US dollars over the next three years in their new People’s Place program.

The name is derived from the name of Tommy Hilfiger’s first store that was set up back in the late 60’s which originally sold men’s jeans and fashion in Elmira, New York.

The 69-year fashion designer is determined to do a better job of representing people of colour within his own organisation. In a media statement released by their CEO Martijn Hagman, he confirmed that Tommy Hilfiger as a brand have not done enough in representing and including people of colour within their company. However, he has also confirmed that this is all about to change with their new initiative which will see millions of dollars invested by the company in the coming years to address this issue.

Hagman, said “ We are taking immediate action to ensure that BIPOC communities in the fashion industry feel represented, heard and equally welcome to their seat at the table.”

“The People’s Place journey starts now with a dedicated internal governance structure that will drive and report regularly on the long-term objectives of the platform. This is a firm commitment and first step in a long journey for what the People’s Place Program can achieve.”

People’s Place has been constructed to address, Partnerships, Career Access and Industry Leadership within the TH group. Their aim is to excite and inspire the fashion industry with their lead in creating opportunity for people from minority backgrounds.

They will also access their own working practices on a regular basis to ensure that they are doing all that is possible to introduce and maintain a “diverse representation” of POC’s within their organisation.

Tommy himself recently spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement recently in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody.

Talking about his new program, Tommy also said what is happening to black communities in America and globally does not have any place in today’s society.

“The fact that it has continued to exist in our industry is unacceptable” Tommy said “We are far behind where we should be in achieving diverse representation. It shouldn’t have taken us this long to acknowledge that, but we are determined and committed to changing it going forward. We will be intentional, fearless and unwavering in the actions we take. Through the People’s Place Program, we will use our platform to create opportunities and stand up for what is right.”

