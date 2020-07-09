How to remove any type of stain from your denim

It doesn’t matter how careful you are, sometimes you stain your favourite pair of jeans. But there’s no need to panic or toss them away.

In Irish teenage fashion news Ireland, discover how to get some common stains out of your favourite denim jeans.

Tomato Based Stains

Did you drop some spaghetti on your jeans? Or a piece of pizza on your lap? It happens to the best of us.

Firstly, you are going to remove any excess tomato sauce from your jeans using the edge of a spoon or knife. Next, you can saturate your jeans in undiluted vinegar. Leave it for about five minutes and then, wash your jeans as usual.

Blood Stains

Okay, we have all had to deal with getting blood out of jeans – thanks to our period earlier than expected. And while it can be difficult to remove blood from your jeans, it’s not impossible. You just have to act quickly.

The minute the blood gets into your jeans, you can sometimes remove it using a clean cloth and cold water. Dab at the stain until the cloth comes away clean and use dry paper towels to soak up any excess moisture.

Or, instead of using cold water, you can also use vinegar using the same method.

Grass Stains

Believe us when we say that vinegar is your best friend when it comes to stains. To treat fresh grass stains from your denim, soak a sponge in some vinegar and dab it onto the stain. When the stain has lifted, throw your denim in the wash and hang them to dry.

If you stain has dried in or set, mix a paste of baking soda and vinegar together. You can use a old toothbrush to scrub the paste into the stain. Next, rinse your jeans in cold water to clean it and repeat until the stain has lifted. Then just wash your jeans as normal.

Hair Dye Stains

Giving yourself a makeover during lockdown? Hair dye can permanently stain your jeans, but you can save them if you act fast.

Pour undiluted white vinegar – the type you have in the cupboard – directly onto the stain. Let it sit for a minute or two. Then, toss it into your washing machine and wash as normal, using the cold-water setting.

Coffee Stains

Spilled coffee on your favourite denim? As soon as you notice the stain, soak your jeans in some warm water. Next, take a clean sponge and dab at the stain with full strength detergent. Finally, wash in hot water and hang to dry.

Just a little tip. Avoid using powder soap on coffee stains as it could set it.

Ink Stains

Did a pen burst in your pocket and left a nasty stain on your favourite jeans? We’ve all been there. First, soak a clean cloth in rubbing alcohol and dab in lightly onto the stain. Be sure to blot repeatedly.

When you feel the stain lifting, mix a small amount of detergent with water, and dab it on the spot. Next, rinse your jeans with cold water and wash them as usual.

Or you can use milk. Dab some on the stain using a clean sponge and use it to gently wipe the ink away. Repeat until the stain lifts and wash your jeans as usual.

