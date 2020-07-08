Killer kitten heel looks that are perfect for summer fashion

It’s summer and it’s time for any fashionable lady to max her fashion style during these bright glorious months. It’s that time when it’s appropriate to show off a little more flesh than normal with raising eyebrows.

Known as a heel inspired by kings, the kitten heel will compliment any fashion assemble both day and night. In recent years they has regained their popularity with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Michelle Obama both spotted donning classic pairs made by Prada, Dior and Miu Miu.

The exciting thing about kitten heels are so many ways to style them. Before we take a look at how to dress your kitten heels, let's take a look what separates them from other heeled footwear.

What qualifies as a kitten heel?

The kitten heel is a short stiletto heel that includes a heel that is measured from 3.5 to 4.75 centimetres high. It’s design includes a slight curvature to the heel at the back edge of the shoe. Today they are available in so many different colours and wonderful materials that us gals are spoilt for choice.

Ways to style your kitten heels this summer

The cropped t-shirt and moms jean affect

This exemplar combo is a common look shared by women during the summer months. This look is Ideal when chilling with the gals while having a coffee to having evening drinks in a casual atmosphere with your besties. It’s laid back look is super and for the best finish, keep your top neural and experiment with cropped faded denim.

Kitten heel and midi slip dress appeal

This is super fab and gives a thumbs up to early 90’s fashion. It’s slip dress appeal drifts elegantly between femininity and chic but with an edge. Pair your sling back kittens with a light neutral midi slip dress for classy finish. Gently accessorise please.

Kitten heels with mini dress

This is a cool look that will allow you to max this dress and footwear combo with bold accessories. Fuse your dress and heels with statement earrings. This will help elongate your legs look in a chic yet none over indulgent manner.

Soft cashmere top and tapered trousers

This beautiful combination is perfect for evening attire as the cashmere acts as an insulator should the temperatures drop. For the best effect, opt for a buttery luxe cashmere top and fuse with a tailored pair of cigarette pants that are cropped at the ankle.

Now to add your sling-back kitties with black bow ribbon detailing. It is chic and classy that also works 12 months of the year.

The bomber jacket and skirt affect

This retro look kicks back to the sixties and the era of “Happy Days.” It’s more of a high school finish but never the less effective. Pair your long length midi skirt with a colour block bomber jacket.

Now put the attention to the feet area by adding a pair of kitten heels with vinyl detailing. This believe it or not is a supper cool look for any gal under 50.

Flower power maxi dress and kitty heels.

Let’s go back to the 60’s again but this time to the time of free spirit and love. The long flowing floral maxi dress should be paired with buckles and an array of bright suedes. This look has summer written all over it. Complete the look with statement sunglasses and bright summer brimmed hat. The flower in your hair is optional.

The oversized sweater and skinny jeans finish

Like the cashmere affect we mentioned earlier, this summer look is perfect when the sun is resting. It’s a that fab look for the girl about town. Pair your skinny jeans with an lightly textured oversized ladies sweater.

That the hard work done and simply add a killer pair of plain colour block kitten heels. A pair of red or yellow heels are there for those of you gals looking to make a bold statement with this look.

