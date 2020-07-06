Roger Federer unveils his own eco-friendly sneaker

Although this year’s Wimbledon maybe on hold for another year, new tennis fashion designs are on a roll. In Irish fashion news, Swiss tennis star, Roger Federer has teamed up sports company “On” to unveil their new all white tennis inspired sneaker titled “ The Roger.”

The 38-year old tennis champion who part owns the Switzerland brand ‘On” was involved in the design of his new creation. The Roger Centre Court 0-Series, is a classical reinvention of the tennis trainer which combines style with performance.

The basic fashion design of “The Roger” is a move away how traditional tennis trainers of today are produced with more anthesis given to their heavy duty rubber soles.

However, Federer’s lightweight sneakers includes the On’s advanced CloudTec sole. This helps to provide unrivalled cushioning making them lighter to wear.

To add to this, The Roger” includes innovate technology of the Speedboard which is buried in the sole. This rebounds energy from any impact, making them feel lighter on the feet. It’s soft sock build offers unrivalled comfort and ventilation to the foot.

The top half of the trainer comes in a classic white finish with a sustainable fashion angle. It’s features vegan leather which cuts down on its carbon footprint making it environmentally friendly sports footwear.

In a statement released by the 20 times Grand Slam singles champion, Federer said his new shoe is something he wanted to try for years. The Swiss ace had a dream of combining comfort, style and agility into tennis inspired footwear.

“I love working with the On team, using my knowledge of performance footwear and personal interest in fashion to contribute to product development. I’m proud to be a part of the creation of The Roger, which is the most comfortable tennis-inspired sneaker you will ever wear.”

This unisex tennis sneaker comes in an individually numbered edition. This is limited up to one thousand pairs. It’s design includes black stitching along with gold embossing. It’s built in Speedboard technology completes its brilliant finish.

Federer fans can enter a raffle to buy his new limited-edition sneaker that cost £200 at doverstreetmarket.com. Closing date for entries is this Wednesday 8th July 2020.

