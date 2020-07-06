Crave Boutique of Naas fashion review
Situated in Nass, Co Kildare is an Irish fashion boutique full of surprises. Established back in 2004 as a shop selling ladies footwear, today Crave Boutique is a fashion emporium selling some of the finest styles in ladies fashion.
One of the many strong points about shopping at Crave is their relaxed approach to catering for the need of the shopper. Their experienced team are always on hand to offer honest and friendly advice on personal styling that works for each individual’s taste.
Their line-up’s include a choice of designer fashion labels that is supported by an ample range of ladies daytime and evening wear. From hand-picked ladies tees and jeans to coats, skirts and trousers, Crave combines range with quality fashion wear.
Fashion Ranges
At Crave Boutique, you can choose from a of fashion collectables that vary from season to season. For current fashion trends in ladies dresses, tops, jackets to trousers and jumpsuits they have lots on offer. For those of you who love to accessorise, bags, scarves as well as jewellery are on hand to compliment any outfit.
Do they have an on-line presence?
As well as having their boutique situated in Naas, shoppers can also purchase fashion items directly on line. Their easy to navigate website allows customers to shop for fab fashion at their fingertips.
Opening Times
One of the many advantages of shopping at Crave Boutique is that their store is open 7 days a week. They are open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday. On Sunday their opening hours are from 12pm to 6pm.
Contact Crave Boutique
There is nothing like shopping local. Going into a local store and speaking with real people who have a true understanding for your own personal fashion needs is a pleasure in itself.
It’s more important now than ever to support local fashion retail. In the aftermath of COVID-19, all Irish retailers need your support.
They presence in any town or city provides local jobs and contributes to the local economy. Crave Boutique is a fun place to shop when browsing for great all-year round fashion. Drop in and see them or shop online at craveboutique.ie
