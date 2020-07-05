How to layer your accessories for the ultimate fashion look

We’ve got good news for you. We have found a way to disguise the fact that you’ve only woken up 15 minutes ago and it all comes down to your jewellery.

We are not talking about that piercing you’ve had since Fresher’s Week or that wild OTT costume jewellery that you cannot bear to get rid of.

No, we are talking about put together layers of basic and elegant pieces. Think Connell’s chain from Normal People and endless earrings. In Irish Ladies fashion Ireland news, we show you how to layer your accessories for the ultimate fashion look

Texture

This is particularly true when it comes to your necklaces. You want to mix things up in terms of density and weight. Try alternating between your heavier, statement-making chains and your daintier pieces.

Vary Your Lengths

This is perhaps the most obvious tip, but it amazes us how people forget it. Wearing your chains at the same length will only create a clunky, chunky metal mess with the threat of tangles. Instead, it’s important to stagger your lengths to create a flow and subtlety.

Mix Your Metals

Some people believe that you can only wear gold or silver jewellery at one time. But thankfully attitudes have relaxed, and people are not afraid to play around with their style. Mindsets have broadened somewhat and now, gold and silver jewellery is proven to be a stylish combo.

Have A Theme

When layering your necklaces or earrings, it makes sense to have a theme running throughout. It can be as subtle as small diamond injections or just the same pendant style on several pieces. Having a theme will ensure that all your pieces look curated and tie your look together.

Be Aware Of Overkill

Believe it or not, there is such thing as too many accessories. If you tend to be a little OTT with your jewellery, there is a simple trick to help you avoid overkill. When you think your look is finished, remove the last thing you put on. This will keep the original, curated layers simple.

