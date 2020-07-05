How to create a Twiggy makeup look in just 3 steps

She become an instant icon and symbol for a new kind of woman with androgynous appeal. She embodied a different way of looking and dressing and is known for being the first official supermodel.

To this day, you still find people creating her makeup, which always included big mod lashes, a cut crease with blue eye shadow and brown liner and pink toned lips.

If you want to know how to create a Twiggy inspired look in just three steps, Check out our Irish makeup and beauty tips below.

Apply Your Cat Eye

The first step to creating your Twiggy makeup look. Why, her iconic cat eyeliner, of course. When creating her liner, make sure that it is super thick, and the end slightly winged out.

Apply Bottom Liquid Liner Lashes

Next, you need to create Twiggy’s iconic bottom lashes. And that is where your liquid liner will come into play. Using the same pen that you used to line your top lid, keep the point facing down to create tiny lashes. Dab it onto the bottom lid, just under your lash line. Be sure to leave a space between each new ‘lash’.

Nailing down those bottom lashes can be tricky, so it’s always a good idea to practice before your final go.

Finish With Lifting Mascara

To finish your look off, apply some volumising mascara. Use several coats in a zig-zag motion and start from the base of your lashes. Then, go towards your ends. This will ensure your get that fluffy, doe-eyed look that Twiggy was famous for.

