How to turn a t-shirt and jeans into 6 different outfits

How to turn a t-shirt and jeans into 6 different outfits

Is there an outfit more perfect than a t-shirt and jeans? It is a match made in fashion heaven. And when you find the perfect pair of jeans, you will find any excuse to wear them time and time again.

But wearing the same thing again and again can get a little…dull. Fortunately, there are ways to turn your plain, boring t-shirt and jeans into a new outfit. In Irish teenage fashion Ireland we are here to show you how.

Keep It Summery

Nothing screams summer more than straw hats and accessories made out of wicker. Not only do they add some fun to your look, but they are a good way to play around with textures.

Accessorise It

We have said it once and we’ll say it again. Accessories can make or break your look. If you want to jazz up a plain t-shirt and jeans, add something on trend, like pearls. A pearl headband will not only elevate your look but is perfect at hiding 3- or 4-day hair.

Dress It Up

Blazers are not just for work. Thanks to their versatility, they can be worn for almost any occasion, from brunch, to a night out with your friends. It’s that one fashion piece that will instantly make you look put together in seconds.

Add An Edge

Leopard print have exploded onto the fashion scene in recent years and is easy to bring into your wardrobe. While it can add an edge to your outfit, it has the ability to be the best of both worlds. It can add something to your look or work as a neutral that pairs well with everything.

To finish off your jeans and t-shirt look, grab a pair of leopard print pumps and head out the door.

Work In Layers

Don’t have a strict dress code for work or just want to add a touch of comfort to your look. Well then. Grab your cardigan. This is your chance to play around with colours and textures and add some fun to a basic t-shirt and jeans.

You can go all out with a chunky, brightly colour knit. Or keep things simple with a subtle colour.

Double Up Your Denim

Double denim is back in fashion. And we are not talking about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. When styled right, double denim can look effortless and chic. It’s also the perfect way to underline your personality. If you are into the monochrome trend, embrace it by pairing your jeans with a cute denim jacket.

How to turn a t-shirt and jeans into 6 different outfits