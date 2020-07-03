The best tassel earrings everyone should own

The best tassel earrings everyone should own

Tassel earrings are a big trend in women’s accessories. You can wear them with a variety of outfits and they are ideal for injecting some fun into your look.

In Irish ladies fashion here at Fashion.ie, we show you the best ones to own as well as advice on how to style them.

White

Add some edge to your look with something trendy and white . Depending on how you wear them, white accessories can give you a retro look or a modern one. For the latter, pair your white tassel earrings with a pink velvet top and cheerful resin sunglasses.

Red

Red is that one colour we are seeing a lot of street style influencers embrace this year. However, if you are unsure of how to rock this on trend colour, start simple with a pair of earrings. Long, red tassel earrings are a great match for your sleeveless black top.

Waterfall

Red and pink are colours that pair beautifully together so why not wear them with your earrings? A gorgeous pair of long, ombre earrings will give your outfit a touch of colour. And earrings with some volume will help to balance out a long face shape.

Black

Fluffy black tassels with a metallic stud base will give your outfit a modern, fashion forward feel. They also pair well with tops that have loud, architectural sleeves.

If the shoulders are a bit voluminous, keep your earrings on the short side. This will help to keep your look balanced.

Green

It’s so easy being green. Vibrant green tassel earrings are a great way to add a pop of colour to an all-black outfit. and pairing long earrings with short hair is always a winning combination.

Cobalt

Add a fun, 80s vibe to your look with some cobalt tassel earrings. You can go for broke and match your sunglasses with your earrings. If you have long hair, brightly coloured earrings have a good chance of standing out among your tresses.