Rihanna unveils new Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection

Rihanna unveils new Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection

In Irish fashion news, Barbadian singer, Rihanna has just released a new lingerie pieces from her Savage x Fenty Lingerie line. The 32-year old performer has unveiled new intimates as part of her Cabo Crush range of summer lingerie styles.

The stunning new collection is promoted with the aid of fellow musician Symphani Soto and Playboy’s Playmate of the Year 2019, Jordan Emanuel. Rihanna’s new collection includes exciting lingerie which features a moderate selection of colourful bras, thongs and bodysuits.

The singer herself features modelling pieces from her new Cabo Crush’s campaign. The creative production for the tropical theme was were created together with Rihanna and partnership leading photographer Rafael Perez.

Rafael was also involved in Rihanna’s previous Savage x Fenty’s Spring collection which gave Rihanna fans the chance to enter her competition and model alongside her for the new Cabo Crush collection.

One of the lucky winners, Kortney Russell told Vogue that of the importance in changing the narrative of one specific body type being the standard of beauty.

She said “Doing that can be a hard thing to do and can get you a lot of negative opinions along the way, but it’s something I think Savage X is doing successfully! I’m excited to see the fashion industry change, and I’m so privileged to be contributing to that change!”

One of the other winners, Brenda Senyana went on to tell the fashion bible that she hopes that Savage X fans will feel liberated to live confidently in their own bodies. “People are always telling me how confident I am and commending me for making bold and daring fashion choices, but I wasn’t always this way.

“Every day that I accept and love myself more is a win. My weight does not define me. I cannot let my life centre around people who work to tear me down. I have to live confidently and unapologetically!” Rihanna’s Cabo Crush range of summer lingerie is available to buy on line now.

Rihanna unveils new Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection