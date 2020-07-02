How to choose the best sunglasses for your face shape

Yes, sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays but they can also be a stylish addition to your look. And nothing says stylish more than when glasses fit well, balance your features and look as if they were made for your face.

In Irish fashion news Ireland, we show you our top tips on finding the perfect sunglasses for your face shape.

Diagnose Your Face Shape

Finding your perfect sunglasses will be difficult if you don’t know your face shape. Your face is considered round if the width and length is the same size. If your jawline is strong and forehead broad, you have a square face. An oval-shaped face is long and thin, with your chin slightly narrower than your forehead.

Round Face

If your face is round, go with square frames. They will help to balance out the roundness of your face and add definition. But the worst frames you can choose? Anything that mimics your face shape.

Square Face

It should go without saying. If square frames balance out your round face, then round frames will balance your square face.

You can soften a strong face shape with round frames. Just make sure they are in proportion to your face. The larger your face shape, the larger your frames should be.

And placement is also key when it comes to choosing your perfect sunglasses. All you square faced people out there should choose frames that extend past the widest part of your face. This will make your face look rounder. Just avoid anything that looks too boxy.

Heart Shape Face

One word. Aviators. Unlike your round and square face sisters, you want to mimic your face shape and not contrast it. Aviators are typically wider at the top and tapered towards the ends, so they complement the outline of your face. But again, think about proportions. If you have small and delicate features, do not go for large frames.

Oval Face

If you have an oval-shaped face, congratulations! Most styles will work well on you so don’t be afraid to experiment with different frames. You can pull of trendy cat-eyes or rounded John Lennon glasses. The choice is yours.

However, there is one thing to bear in mind. Think about the size and proportions of your features. If you have small features, stay away from thick and large frames as they can look overwhelming. Also, avoid anything that is too wide. There shouldn’t be a large gap between your face and your frames.

